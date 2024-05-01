The Conversation: Student podcast on Hawaiʻi birds; Local Truman Scholar
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how energy bills fared this legislative session
- Hawaiʻi-born television director Lon Takiguchi on his directorial debut with the new episode of "Grown-ish," premiering tonight on the streaming platform Freeform
- Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy eighth grader Chiku Raul on his new podcast about protecting Hawaiʻi's endangered forest birds from avian malaria
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa senior Daniel Arakawa on being selected as a 2024 Truman Scholar