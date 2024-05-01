© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Student podcast on Hawaiʻi birds; Local Truman Scholar

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:56 AM HST
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
Keauhou Bird Conservation Center

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how energy bills fared this legislative session
  • Hawaiʻi-born television director Lon Takiguchi on his directorial debut with the new episode of "Grown-ish," premiering tonight on the streaming platform Freeform
  • Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy eighth grader Chiku Raul on his new podcast about protecting Hawaiʻi's endangered forest birds from avian malaria
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa senior Daniel Arakawa on being selected as a 2024 Truman Scholar
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
