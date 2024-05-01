© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Big Island middle schooler's podcast project honors Hawaiʻi birds

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM HST
The ʻalawi is a small Hawaiian honeycreeper. Adults are about the length of popsicle sticks and have olive-green plumage. Due to their similar size and color, ʻalawi are confused with ʻamakihi. Pro-tip: ʻAlawi have a more pronounced black eye mask.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
HPR
The ʻalawi is a small Hawaiian honeycreeper.

Protecting Hawaiʻi's endangered forest birds from avian malaria is the focus of a podcast by Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy eighth grader Chiku Raul.

His podcast was the result of a year-long school assignment aimed at helping the environment and learning new skills.

Chiku first reached out to The Conversation for advice on the podcast in January. He recently told us about the project and shared the finished product.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
