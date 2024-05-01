Big Island middle schooler's podcast project honors Hawaiʻi birds

Protecting Hawaiʻi's endangered forest birds from avian malaria is the focus of a podcast by Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy eighth grader Chiku Raul.

His podcast was the result of a year-long school assignment aimed at helping the environment and learning new skills.

Chiku first reached out to The Conversation for advice on the podcast in January. He recently told us about the project and shared the finished product.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.