These energy bills failed to pass this Legislative session, puzzling proponents

Popular measures on energy efficiency and solar permitting died abruptly in their last committees, leading some energy stakeholders to label this session as a letdown.

House Bill 1828 would have extended the state's energy efficiency goals by setting new targets to hit through 2045. Several agencies and organizations have championed this measure as key to continuing the state's progress towards reducing its fossil fuel use.

In its recent decarbonization report, the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office said energy efficiency coupled with conservation "remains the most cost-effective reduction measure." They — along with the Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission, Blue Planet Foundation and Hawaiian Electric — submitted testimony in support of HB1828.

But that support wasn't enough to get the bill across the finish line. It fell off the map during conference last week.

Rep. Nicole Lowen introduced a similar measure last year, which also died during conference. She expressed frustration that the legislation had failed to pass two years in a row.

"It's just a shame that such a positive, simple, win-win bill fails," Lowen said. "And I think it just makes everyone at the Legislature look bad."

House Bill 2614 had a similar trajectory. It would have established a streamlined and automated permitting process for rooftop solar projects.

Like HB1828, lawmakers revived this measure after it faltered during conference in 2023.

The outlook seemed good for the measure in 2024. It had broad support from the solar industry, as well as state agencies and environmental groups, and passed unanimously through several of its previous committee hearings.

But likewise, it failed to make the final cut during conference, which baffled some of its proponents.

Rocky Mould, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Solar Energy Association, said there was no "rhyme or reason" as to why lawmakers chose not to pass the bill.

Overall, he viewed this year's session as a "disappointment."

"We feel like we're a little bit stuck in the mud here," Mould said. "This year, and maybe the last couple of years, in the energy space, we haven't seen much progress."

Mould did mention one bright spot for energy stakeholders: House Bill 2685, which would create a solar hui program that allows condo owners who don't own rooftops to participate in solar by co-investing in systems that would benefit ALICE households.

Gwen Yamamoto-Lau is the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority, which will oversee the solar hui program. She said the measure is a win for both condo owners and low-income households.

"The solar systems lower the electric utility costs for our most vulnerable ratepayers, while the condo owners who typically cannot participate in solar will be able to offset their electric or other bills," Yamamoto-Lau said.

The bill has passed out of conference and is heading for a floor vote. Mould is among those hoping that Gov. Josh Green signs it into law.

He added that he's not throwing in the towel on the other measures either. The Hawaiʻi Solar Energy Association plans to double down on its advocacy during the interim between sessions.

"To be fair, the legislative season is busy, and there are a lot of bills flying. It can get very frenetic and things can be rushed," Mould said. "So the time really to plead the case for complicated bills and complicated issues is probably before session starts."