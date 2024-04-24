Solar programs in Hawaiʻi to get $62M federal funding boost

Hawaiʻi stands to receive over $62 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for solar programs.

The money comes from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which represents a $27 billion federal investment in reducing carbon emissions and the cost of electric bills across the country.

It will go toward financing residential rooftop solar, storage systems, and community-owned solar systems for low-income households.

"For years, the benefits of household solar — such as the significant savings on energy bills — have been out of reach for too many in Hawaiʻi,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman.

“With this new EPA investment of over $62 million, residents across Hawaiʻi, including those in our disadvantaged communities, will now be able to adopt solar and reap the advantages of this climate change-fighting technology,” added Guzman.

The Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority will administer the funds.

