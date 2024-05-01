© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH Mānoa student awarded Truman Scholarship to pursue public service

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:26 PM HST
Daniel Arakawa, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama and a current senior at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, was named a 2024 Truman Scholar.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Daniel Arakawa, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama and a current senior at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, was named a 2024 Truman Scholar.

President Harry Truman's legacy of public service and leadership has endured through the Truman Scholarship and its many recipients over the decades.

One of this year's 60 Truman Scholars is Daniel Arakawa, a senior at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The $30,000 scholarship supports public service-oriented students in their future graduate studies. The program tries to award at least one student from each state.

Arakawa, a Kamehameha Schools graduate from Kāneʻohe, is set to get his bachelor's degree in political science and sociology in a few weeks. He plans to apply to law school in the fall.

Maui Preparatory Academy alum Yuna Lee, center, received the Construction Industry of Maui's Bob Poulson scholarship in 2023. She attends Gonzaga University.
The Conversation
College student from Lahaina shares how a scholarship will help her return to rebuild
Lillian Tsang

"The position that I'm looking for outside of law school would be as an assistant U.S. attorney. But one of the places that that career path can lead would be federal judgeship," Arakawa told HPR.

"I think when it comes to reforming the different issues that are present in society, and in the criminal justice system, I think the federal judiciary is one of the best ways to do so," he added.

Arakawa also volunteers as a speech and debate coach for his alma mater. He learned he got the scholarship while preparing his KS Kapālama students for a statewide tournament.

"The Truman Scholar is truly just, it opens a lot of doors, and not necessarily just because of the, you know, the money that the scholarship provides, but definitely the connections and relationships," Arakawa said.

He has also interned with then-Lt. Gov. Josh Green and continued working with Green during his governorship.

The university said Arakawa is the 22nd awardee from a UH campus since the program's inception in 1977 and the first since Jessica Lau earned the award in 2022.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation EducationUniversity of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories