The Conversation

The Conversation: Live from Lahaina

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 8, 2024 at 8:02 AM HST
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation is broadcasting live from Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate in Lahaina today as residents mark six months since the wildfires destroyed more than 2,000 structures and killed 100 people on Aug. 8.

  • Maui Mayor Richard Bissen discusses the road ahead in the recovery process
  • Jonathan Varona and Keahi Ho, among the 17 Maui firefighters who lost their homes, talk about the efforts of firefighters on the continent and EmergencyRV to send RVs to Maui
  • Karesita Anitema remembers her loved ones lost in the fire and shares her work supporting the Tongan community during the recovery
  • HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi checks in with wildfire survivors
  • Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate CEO Gunars Valkirs shares what he has observed about the recovery
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
