Here's how a Lahaina chocolate factory spared in the fires is supporting the community

For The Conversation's live broadcast from Lahaina on Thursday, we were hosted by Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate on Ulupono Street. It miraculously survived the fires on Aug. 8. Owner Gunars Valkirs said an apartment building burned down just across the street. He shared how the business is using its good fortune to support the community.

