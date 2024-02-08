© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Here's how a Lahaina chocolate factory spared in the fires is supporting the community

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 8, 2024 at 7:03 PM HST
Diane O'Neal / HPR
Diane O'Neal / HPR
Diane O'Neal / HPR

For The Conversation's live broadcast from Lahaina on Thursday, we were hosted by Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate on Ulupono Street. It miraculously survived the fires on Aug. 8. Owner Gunars Valkirs said an apartment building burned down just across the street. He shared how the business is using its good fortune to support the community.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation Business News2023 Maui firesfood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
