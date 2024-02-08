The Conversation: Live from Lahaina
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
The Conversation is broadcasting live from Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate in Lahaina today as residents mark six months since the wildfires destroyed more than 2,000 structures and killed 100 people on Aug. 8.
- Maui Mayor Richard Bissen discusses the road ahead in the recovery process
- Jonathan Varona and Keahi Ho, among the 17 Maui firefighters who lost their homes, talk about the efforts of firefighters on the continent and EmergencyRV to send RVs to Maui
- Karesita Anitema remembers her loved ones lost in the fire and shares her work supporting the Tongan community during the recovery
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi checks in with wildfire survivors
- Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate CEO Gunars Valkirs shares what he has observed about the recovery