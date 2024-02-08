Maui Mayor Richard Bissen says he's focused on getting people back to their homes

To mark six months since the Aug. 8 wildfires destroyed more than 2,000 structures and killed 100 people, The Conversation sat down with Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen earlier this week to talk about the work ahead.

Bissen said his top concern for West Maui is mental health — with a lot of that linked to uncertainty and anxiety over housing.

The mayor told HPR that he and his team are focused on getting people into homes. But he also understands that many people are frustrated.

"Whether people are pleased or not pleased with the decisions, totally understand. You know, as government, you make group decisions that affect individual people. And it doesn't work for everybody in the same way. And people point that out to you right away — to let you know," Bissen said.

"But I think what's really important is people know we're trying with their best interests in mind — and I think we have an all-hands-on-deck approach going on right now. Obviously, we've made mistakes. I'm sure we'll continue to make mistakes, but not on purpose. We are trying, quite simply, to get people back to their homes as quick as we can," he added.

Bissen said he knows the vast majority of people still looking for housing want to remain in West Maui. But he added that much of the available space may be in Central or Upcountry Maui.

