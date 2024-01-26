© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Tokuda on 2024 goals; Invasive species

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:36 AM HST
FILE - Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaiʻi, speaks during the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Navy's budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2023.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
FILE - Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaiʻi, speaks during the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Navy's budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda talks about her first year in Washington and priorities for 2024
  • HPR's Mark Ladao on what this legislative session means for invasive species prevention and local agriculture
  • Hawaiʻi State librarian Stacey Aldrich celebrates Louis Braille, the man behind Braille code
  • Ruban Nielson, frontman of the New Zealand rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, on his ties to Hawaiʻi
Tags
The Conversation State LegislaturehistoryenvironmentMusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes