U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda reflects on the Maui wildfires and her first year in Washington

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda marks her first year in office this month. The Conversation sat down with her on Thursday between her trips to Kauaʻi, the Big Island and Maui while back home from Washington.

Tokuda represents Hawaiʻi's 2nd Congressional District covering non-urban Oʻahu and all the neighbor islands. She lives in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu with her family.

She reflected on adjusting to the move from state senator to U.S. representative in this first year. She also discussed everything from housing Maui fire survivors to the expulsion of George Santos, the former Republican representative from New York.

Carolyn Kaster / AP FILE - Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaiʻi, speaks during the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Navy's budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2023.

Interview Highlights

On her first year in office

JILL TOKUDA: It's a lot to take in, you know, in terms of what the last 12 months have looked like, and so much has happened during that time. And while challenging on so many levels, both nationally and locally, right here at home so much has happened. You know, I am grateful that I have been there to be able to advocate and push for all the things that are important for our constituency, to be back home and be present when people needed us to be that bridge, that warm hand to help them in so many ways. And so it's definitely been challenging, but I just appreciate the opportunity to be able to serve during what is a very tenuous time for our country and our local community right here in Hawaiʻi.

On Maui's recovery following the Aug. 8 wildfires

TOKUDA: What we want to do is minimize revictimizing people in so many ways, right, the trauma comes back fresh every time you're packing up what little possessions you have compared to where you were before the fires — and having to move again. And so it is essential that we really think about the stability for people, the permanence. It's not even really permanence, but, you know, whatever level of permanence we can provide them when it comes to housing — where they can start to feel like home again. And for myself, it really is about two things. One, can we put shovels in the ground, you know, and I was on the floor of Congress the other week for my Maui Minute talking about how we need to lean in, FEMA and every part of the federal government needs to lean in to provide more shovels in the ground, more permanent housing and infrastructure because the reality is we will always need more places for our people to live — not just in 18 months, but in the months and the years to come as well.

But the second thing also is when we think about people's security and feeling safe and secure, so many of these individuals are holding on to mortgages that no longer have a home and they're looking at their finances, and they may not have jobs right now. Those jobs may have been lost in the fire, they may not be ready to quite go back to work in many situations. And so really providing that mortgage relief, feeling like you've got options to be able to pay an existing mortgage for a home that no longer exists — and knowing where home is for you and your family. We've got to act with urgency to address these things so that people don't start to make the impossible decision to leave.

On how Maui's housing issues are emblematic of the statewide problem

TOKUDA: In every single community, there is a lack of affordable housing. In fact, I tell people affordable housing doesn't exist anymore in Hawaiʻi. We've got to start looking at housing people can afford. And it's not just young families with children, our kūpuna are being completely priced out in so many ways — being able to rent or find a home here. And so we have got to step back and take a 30,000-foot level and then start acting with urgency on how we're going to make sure that with the land that we actually have, how are we making sure that housing units are available for the people who need it — from young families to kūpuna to workforce housing. In so many parts of our state right now, when I fly to Molokaʻi, or if I'm on Lānaʻi, you know, I was just in Hilo, they can't even have doctors come, or nurses come, or teachers come to work or to stay where they grew up because they can't afford the rent there. So we're talking of individuals who make life possible for all of us not even being able to find a home.

Office of U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda presents her first "Maui Minute" on the House floor. (Nov. 8, 2023)

On support from fellow federal lawmakers about the Maui fires

TOKUDA: For many colleagues, you know, they'll come up to me after, ask how it's going, you know, what can they do to help. And I do think it helps to be able to always have that poster up there. And just remind people that there are still people very much hurting, needing to heal. And this is going to be a long-term commitment we make at the federal level to show the rest of the country, quite frankly, that when anybody is in trouble, when anyone meets with disaster, like we have, that the United States government will be there to help.

On the expulsion of George Santos from the House of Representatives

TOKUDA: It is very sad, quite frankly, right, when you really think about it. I mean, there's so much drama around it. And even after he left, so much, so much going on. But it is sad because as an institution we need to hold ourselves to a high standard. Every single one of us, 435 of us need to hold ourselves to the highest standards because that's what the American people, all of our constituents expect and deserve, quite frankly. And so it's never easy to take a vote like that. You know, even if you know, you know, without a doubt, you're going to vote in support of expelling an individual... It's a solemn vote, an action that you take, there's no cheering, there is no happiness to losing someone or having to make that kind of call.

On co-chairing the Bipartisan Rural Health Caucus

TOKUDA: Too often as I travel through our district, access to most basic health care, mental health services, it depends on where you live. And that's not right. That's absolutely not right that it depends on your ZIP code if you have access to the basic care you need to take care of yourself and your loved ones. You should be able to be born and be able to die with dignity in the place that you love. And for too many of our residents, that is not an option.

Tokuda represents Hawaiʻi's 2nd Congressional District covering non-urban Oʻahu and the neighbor islands. She lives in Kāneʻohe with her family.

