Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Ruban Nielson on his Maori and Hawaiian roots

The New Zealand rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra is playing a show on Oʻahu this weekend. The award-winning group is fronted by Ruban Nielson.

He was raised in New Zealand, the home of his Maori father, but he also has ties to Hawaiʻi. His Hawaiian mother grew up in the islands and was named Miss Aloha Hula in 1974.

Juan Ortiz-Arenas / Unknown Mortal Orchestra Unknown Mortal Orchestra takes on family and the free breeze of '80s oriented rock on new double album, "V."

Nielson's family is also musical — his father, Chris, is a jazz musician who has been touring with the band. His brother, Kody, is the drummer.

The Conversation got the chance to talk to Ruban as he was preparing for Saturday night's concert.

"Growing up, I was exposed to a lot of music, quite diverse music. My dad, I grew up around jazz and stuff like Steely Dan," he said. "My mum, she listened to a lot of Hawaiian music, and like pop music and R&B and stuff like that."

While his parents did not listen to the Beatles, he said they are a huge influence.

"I remember the Beatles were the first band that when I really listened to their song, I would think like how did they come up with this stuff — all the chord changes and the melodies."

When Nielson is not touring or based in Portland or Palm Springs, he spends time with his mother's family in Hilo.

"In terms of music, I definitely feel like I was at least exposed a lot to my mum's culture through osmosis," he told HPR.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra is playing at The Republik on Saturday night. Click here for more information.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.