The Conversation: Innovative solutions for food sustainability
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
There's a lot of talk about growing local agriculture, but we want to hear from those out in the field doing the work. Today, we're revisiting our favorite conversations from the past year with those who are getting down and dirty to find innovative solutions for food sustainability.
- The Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative's Dana Shapiro and Program Director Chris Kaʻiakapu discuss the grants available for building food security in Hawaiʻi through agroforestry | Full Story
- Sasha Leitner, owner of Hawaii Greens Freight Farms, and Hanahauʻoli School student Stella Pakkala talk about the benefits of freight farming | Full Story
- Kīpuka Mills macadamia nut flour co-founder Maria Short on the ingredient's potential | Full Story
- Forage Hawaii connects home chefs with local animal protein | Full Story