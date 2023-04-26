Local business connects home chefs with protein from Hawaiʻi farms

Forage Hawaii is a business with a mission: to bring locally sourced meats and fish to home chefs. Jessica Rohr started the business with a $5,000 Costco credit card, put in a lot of hard work and sweat, and remained faithful to her mission. Products include pork from Mountain View Farms on Oʻahu and goat from Double D Ranch on Hawaiʻi Island.

HPR paid a visit to Rohr's Dillingham warehouse to learn about her entrepreneurial journey. She shared her thoughts on vegetarianism, women's jobs, workouts, hunting and foraging, sustainability and food sovereignty, bones and collagen, ingredients in lipstick, and more.

Forage Hawaii has booths at the Saturday morning Kakaʻako market and the Sunday morning Kailua market, as well as on an online shop.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.