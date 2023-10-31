Freight farming combines hydroponics and shipping containers

Freight farming is an agricultural method that turns a shipping container into a mobile hydroponic farm. Right now nearly 90% of Hawaiʻi’s food is imported, but Oʻahu resident Sasha Leitner hopes her new business, Hawaii Greens Freight Farms, can help change that.

Leitner first learned about the method during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. And after years of working on obtaining one, her first container arrives in a few weeks.

Leitner recently made a trip to our studio along with Hanahau’oli School student Stella Pakkala to talk to The Conversation about the benefits of freight farming.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 31, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.