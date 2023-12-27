The Conversation: Salvaging items after the Maui fires; Housing needs for displaced fire survivors
- Dean Minakami, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation, talks about the corporation’s role in providing long-term housing for displaced Maui fire survivors and the ongoing need for that housing | Full Story
- Art archivist Malia Van Heukelem and paper conservator Liane Naʻauao, who are both affiliated with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Library, explain what kind of salvageable items could be in the Maui fire debris and ways to restore them | Full Story
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol explores the temporary fire debris site at Olowalu, its function and some of the pushback of its location, including environmental concerns that have been raised because of its proximity to the coast and an important reef | Full Story
- Contributing editor Neal Milner goes over “striking findings” from Pew Foundation surveys — including marriage rates, political polarization, and contact with the dead — in The Long View | Full Story
- Manu Minute host Patrick Hart describes the looks, sounds and behaviors of the black francolin, which was introduced to Hawaiʻi decades ago and has proliferated
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ben Angarone provides a Reality Check on the possible construction of a possible path for bicyclists and walkers that would connect Nānākuli to Mānoa | Full Story