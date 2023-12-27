© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to preserve family mementos salvaged from the ashes on Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM HST
FILE - Summer Gerling picks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire on Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
FILE - Summer Gerling picks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire on Aug. 10, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Displaced Maui families are in various stages of sifting through the fire rubble as officials allow neighborhoods to return to their homes. However, residents may have questions about salvaging personal items or keepsakes.

The Conversation spoke with two artifact experts from the University of Hawaiʻi, art archivist librarian Malia Van Heukelem and paper conservator Liane Naʻauao, about protecting items retrieved from the burn zone.

Van Heukelem and Naʻauao are the only active National Heritage Responders in the state.

The UH Mānoa Library has been working on sharing information with affected Lahaina sites such as museums, cultural centers, historic churches and schools.

A person talks with a driver in front of destroyed shops on Front Street, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Local News
Photos: A closer look at the heart of Lahaina 4 months after deadly wildfire
HPR News Staff

"Liane and I went last month and we spent one day at the Kākoʻo Maui site and just made ourselves available and had let all the cultural heritage sites know that we'd be there, and we had a couple of members from churches come and talk to us," Van Heukelem said.

If you do find items you want to keep, the preservationists said it's probably best to try and clear off the soot and the ash if possible.

"And then bagging or boxing probably would be a good idea for the long-term storage because you don't know if you can get all of those toxins out with the cleaning," Naʻauao said.

They also encouraged people to wear personal protective equipment, especially gloves, due to possible toxins in the ash.

Webinars to learn more from the American Institute for Conservation.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesMauiUniversity of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories