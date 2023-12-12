Photos: A closer look at the heart of Lahaina 4 months after deadly wildfire

The heart of Lahaina, the historic town on Maui that burned in a deadly wildfire that killed at least 100 people, reopened Monday to residents and business owners holding day passes.

The renewed access marks an important emotional milestone for victims of the Aug. 8 fire, but much work remains to be done to safely clear properties of burned debris and rebuild.

The reopened areas include Banyan Tree Park, home to a 150-year-old tree that burned in the fire but that is now sprouting new leaves, Lahaina Public Library, King Kamehameha III Elementary School and popular restaurants.

An oceanfront section of Front Street, where the fire ripped through a traffic jam of cars trying to escape town, reopened Friday.

These photos share what the town looks like four months after the fire.

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP The remains of the Old Lahaina Courthouse are seen behind the 150-year-old banyan tree damaged by the August wildfire in burn zone 11A, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP A flyer noting a property has undergone hazardous material removal is seen, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Authorities are continuing to recommend that people entering scorched lots wear protective gear to shield them from hazards.

On Sunday, the state Department of Health released test results confirming the ash and dust left by the fire is toxic and that arsenic is the biggest concern. Arsenic is a heavy metal that adheres to wildfire dust and ash, the department said.

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP Crews work next to destroyed buildings, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The tests examined ash samples collected Nov. 7-8 from 100 properties built from the 1900s to the 2000s. Samples also showed high levels of lead, which was used to paint houses built before 1978.

The clean-up is still in its early stages. For the past few months, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been removing batteries, propane tanks, pesticides and other hazards from the town's more than 2,000 destroyed buildings.

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP The remains of the historic Waiola Church are seen, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP A burnt car is seen near the remains of the Masters' Reading Room in burn zone 11A on Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Residents and business owners have been able to visit their properties after the EPA has finished clearing their lots.

In some cases, residents — often wearing white full-body suits, masks and gloves — have found family heirlooms and mementos after sifting through the charred rubble of their homes.

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP Rev. Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, stands for a portrait at the stairs of his temple destroyed by wildfire, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP Burnt chairs sit in the former social hall of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, destroyed by wildfire, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin hauling away the remaining debris and take it to a landfill after it gets permission from property owners.

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP The remains of the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Zone 12A is seen Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. The area reopened Monday, Dec. 11, to residents and owners with entry passes. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Construction of a temporary elementary school continues for students and teachers of King Kamehameha III Elementary. Crews completed clearing and grading the site. Modular units for the first classroom arrived last week.

Students have been sharing campus facilities with Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary since October. Enrollment on the first day back for Kamehameha III students was 380 — a roughly 40% decrease from 624 students before the fire.

Handover to the Department of Education is expected by the end of February 2024. The department will install furniture and telecommunications.

Lindsey Wasson/AP / AP Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A is pictured Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. The area reopened Monday, Dec. 11, to residents and owners with entry passes. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The EPA and the state's health department have installed 53 air monitors in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui, where a separate fire burned homes in early August.

The department is urging people to avoid outdoor activity when monitor levels show elevated air pollution and to close windows and doors.