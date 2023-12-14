The Conversation: Airline executives on Hawaiian-Alaska merger; Improving Hawaiʻi's food system
- Avi Mannis, chief marketing officer for Hawaiian Airlines, and Diana Birkett Rakow, vice president for public affairs for Alaska Airlines, talk about how the merger affects customers, rewards points, operations and the future of the companies
- Albie Miles, associate professor of sustainable food systems at the University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu, discusses the various problems in the local food system, possible solutions to fix it, and what’s moving along — or holding up — progress
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn provides a Reality Check on a Texas real estate developer who is asking for taxpayer funds to build affordable homes near Lahaina | Full Story
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol talks with Native Hawaiians on Kahoʻolawe who find a deeper meaning in their celebration of the Makahiki season | Full Story