Lessons learned about food insecurity and local agriculture during the pandemic

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM HST
A typical food box of fresh fruit, vegetables, and eggs given out weekly at Pālama Settlement
Jackie Young
/
HPR
File photo

The second Hawaiʻi Food System Summit kicked off Thursday at the University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu. Stakeholders from across the state gathered to talk about how to become more resilient in the face of the sobering experience of recent economic and natural disasters.

Recovery is still very much underway, but food equity and sustainability underscore the need to do more to boost agriculture and government policy around food systems. The Conversation talked to Albie Miles, associate professor of sustainable community food systems at UH West Oʻahu.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
agriculturefood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
