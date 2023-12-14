Lessons learned about food insecurity and local agriculture during the pandemic

The second Hawaiʻi Food System Summit kicked off Thursday at the University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu. Stakeholders from across the state gathered to talk about how to become more resilient in the face of the sobering experience of recent economic and natural disasters.

Recovery is still very much underway, but food equity and sustainability underscore the need to do more to boost agriculture and government policy around food systems. The Conversation talked to Albie Miles, associate professor of sustainable community food systems at UH West Oʻahu.

