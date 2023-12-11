© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: HLTA provides updates on Maui; Hawaiian Volcano Observatory's first Native Hawaiian head scientist

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM HST
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

  • Hawaiʻi Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hannemann shares a future outlook following the recent news of Hawaiian Airlines proposed sale, the recent safety conference held in Waikīkī, and the need for affordable housing for those displaced by the Maui wildfires | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat managing editor Kim Gamel details the heightened security fears of local religious communities following emailed threats to Jewish temples in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Ken Hon, the head of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, recounts the lasting impacts of Jim Kauahikaua, HVO's first Native Hawaiian scientist-in-charge | Full Story
  • Hana Hou segment: Maui-born architect Ma Ry Kim shares the concept of compassionate housing — a new, innovative design for permanent housing in Maui created in partnership with Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa and firefighter Bradley Chang| Full Story
The Conversation tourismHawaiian Volcano ObservatoryNative Hawaiianarchitecture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
