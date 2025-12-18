The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Immigration

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Gov. Josh Green talks about his plan to extend expiring federal health care subsidies with state money

HPR's Ashley Mizuo and HPR's Maddie Bender investigate why ICE is sending immigrants from the continent to a federal detention center in Honolulu | Full Story

Maui attorney and writer Lance Collins shares what inspired the Ilokano-language series "All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)," which debuted at NewFest: The New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Film Festival

Jazz singer Antonia Bennett performs at the Lewers Lounge in Waikīkī