Jim Kauahikaua's legacy at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

A year ago this week, the 16-day Maunaloa eruption on the Big Island came to an end. The scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were able to make that call with confidence thanks to research by geophysicist James "Jim" Kauahikaua.

Kauahikaua, a Kamehameha Schools alum, served as the observatory's scientist-in-charge from 2004 to 2015. He was the first Native Hawaiian to hold that position.

Kauahikaua died in Hilo on Oct. 8, 2023. He was 72.

Today, Ken Hon is the head of the observatory. Hon talked with The Conversation about Kauahikaua's impact and how he navigated the intersection of science and culture.

