Jim Kauahikaua's legacy at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM HST
An undated photo of Jim Kauahikaua using an instrument that detects very low frequencies on Pu‘u‘ō‘ō lava flows.
USGS
A year ago this week, the 16-day Maunaloa eruption on the Big Island came to an end. The scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were able to make that call with confidence thanks to research by geophysicist James "Jim" Kauahikaua.

Kauahikaua, a Kamehameha Schools alum, served as the observatory's scientist-in-charge from 2004 to 2015. He was the first Native Hawaiian to hold that position.

Kauahikaua died in Hilo on Oct. 8, 2023. He was 72.

Today, Ken Hon is the head of the observatory. Hon talked with The Conversation about Kauahikaua's impact and how he navigated the intersection of science and culture.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
