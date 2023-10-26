The Conversation: Philippines labor union learning from Hawaiʻi unions; How Moloka‘i keeps out invasive species
- Elmer Labog, chair of the Philippines labor union Kilusang Mayor Uno, talks about what his group fights for and its similarities to Hawaiʻi unions | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Ethnics Studies Professor Ibrahim Auode shares the historical context of the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict | Full Story
- Moloka‘i-Maui Invasive Species Committee's Lori Buchanan discusses her group's success with keeping certain invasive species off the Friendly Isle thus far | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Deputy Editor Nathan Eagle takes a closer look at a federal proposal to plant invasive grasses to control soil in areas affected by Maui's wildfires in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi shares new research on an invasive predator impacting Hawaiʻi's reefs, the peacock grouper, or roi | Full Story