UH ethnic studies professor walks us through the history of Gaza

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ethnic studies professor Ibrahim Aoude recently gave the keynote address at the 8th International Middle East Symposium at Gelisim University in Istanbul. His work often focuses on the Palestinian struggle within a global context.

He talked with The Conversation from Turkey to give historical context to the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

