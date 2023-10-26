© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH ethnic studies professor walks us through the history of Gaza

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published October 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM HST
A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Israel has launched intense airstrikes in Gaza after the territory's militant rulers carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 900 people and taking captives. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Hatem Moussa/AP
/
AP
FILE - A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ethnic studies professor Ibrahim Aoude recently gave the keynote address at the 8th International Middle East Symposium at Gelisim University in Istanbul. His work often focuses on the Palestinian struggle within a global context.

He talked with The Conversation from Turkey to give historical context to the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

