UH Mānoa is among 60 colleges warned by federal government about antisemitism claims

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is among 60 institutions nationwide warned by the federal government about their role in antisemitism on campus.

The U.S. Department of Education on Monday sent letters to colleges and universities that are under investigation for antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

These universities were warned they could lose their federal funding if action to protect Jewish students is not taken.

The DOE cited Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which says institutions cannot discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

The Trump administration said the letters are part of its plan to decrease acts of antisemitism nationwide.

Columbia University lost approximately $400 million in federal funding because of its alleged inaction to protect Jewish students.

UH issued the following statement in response:

"The University of Hawai‘i takes all allegations of discrimination seriously and does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. While the UH cannot comment directly on pending investigations, it remains fully cooperative with any external Title VI investigations and responds promptly to requests for information."

Gov. Josh Green said White House officials assured him Tuesday that the University of Hawaiʻi “is not on the chopping block for antisemitism.”