The Conversation: Government contracting for local businesses; Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival fundraiser
- Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Agency project director Chris Rachal talks to The Conversation about how you can learn about obtaining contracts for your business at the Government Contracting Forum | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Madeleine List gives a Reality Check on gun buyback program | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Audubon Society President Susan Scott talks about why the organization kept its name and previews its upcoming annual dinner | Full Story
- Daughters of Hawaiʻi President Manu Powers talks about the organization's upcoming online auction of art, jewelry, and china and its kuleana to care for palaces on Oʻahu and the Big Island | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival fundraiser starts this weekend and features a concert on Oct. 26 with classical pianist Alpin Hong | Full Story