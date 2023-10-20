© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charity auction includes antique furniture and jewelry from Queen Emma Summer Palace

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST
Queen Emma Summer Palace, or Hānaiakamalama
Daughters of Hawaiʻi
Queen Emma Summer Palace, or Hānaiakamalama

Art, jewelry, china, and furniture from the Queen Emma Summer Palace are up for auction as part of a fundraiser for the Summer Palace and Hulihe’e Palace in Kona.

Hosted by Oʻahu Auctions, the event ends Saturday evening, but you will get a chance to see the items starting at 10 a.m. at the Summer Palace. The Conversation talked to Manu Powers of the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, whose kuleana is caring for these historic homes.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation history
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories