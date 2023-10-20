Charity auction includes antique furniture and jewelry from Queen Emma Summer Palace

Art, jewelry, china, and furniture from the Queen Emma Summer Palace are up for auction as part of a fundraiser for the Summer Palace and Hulihe’e Palace in Kona.

Hosted by Oʻahu Auctions, the event ends Saturday evening, but you will get a chance to see the items starting at 10 a.m. at the Summer Palace. The Conversation talked to Manu Powers of the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, whose kuleana is caring for these historic homes.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.