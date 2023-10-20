© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local businesses can learn the ins and outs of landing government contracts

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST
The Honolulu rail station near Middle Street under construction in July 2022.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Honolulu rail station near Middle Street under construction in July 2022.

Local companies looking for more financial stability may want to consider doing business with federal, state or county governments. So how do you get those contracts?

The upcoming Hawaiʻi Government Contracting Forum gives small businesses a chance to get access to those in the know.

Chris Rachal is the director of the University of Hawaiʻi’s Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Agency, the organization behind the event. He sat down with The Conversation to preview the event and share his expertise.

The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Honolulu Country Club. Click here to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Business News
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
