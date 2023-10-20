Local businesses can learn the ins and outs of landing government contracts

Local companies looking for more financial stability may want to consider doing business with federal, state or county governments. So how do you get those contracts?

The upcoming Hawaiʻi Government Contracting Forum gives small businesses a chance to get access to those in the know.

Chris Rachal is the director of the University of Hawaiʻi’s Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Agency, the organization behind the event. He sat down with The Conversation to preview the event and share his expertise.

The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Honolulu Country Club. Click here to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.