Pianist previews Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival fundraising concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published October 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM HST
Alpin Hong
/
Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival

The Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival kicks off this weekend with a mix of live and online events featuring author awards, panels, and a writing workshop. Hawaiʻi Public Radio is an event sponsor.

Roger Jellinek, the force behind the festival, hopes to bring the festival back in person next year. To help fundraise for that, there's a benefit concert on Oct. 26 at Orvis Auditorium at the University of Hawaiʻi. Tickets are $99.

Concert pianist Alpin Hong will make his Oʻahu debut. He is steeped in the classics but manages to combine his eclectic passions including popular culture like video games.

The Conversation spoke with Hong about his upcoming performance as well as moving to Hawaiʻi with his family.

Extended Interview

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
