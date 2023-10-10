The Conversation: Health impacts of disaster recovery work; Fire Prevention Week tips and advice

Melaca Cannella is a Health and Wellness Board Certified Nurse Coach who focuses her efforts on educating people about their medical conditions and working with them on helping to achieve their goals. She established the Sjogren's and Lupus Foundation of Hawaii in 2015 and has passionately served her community to help raise awareness and provide education and support. You can find her at alwaysbhealthynhappy@gmail.com.

