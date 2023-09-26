The Conversation: Red Hill on track for Oct. 16 defueling; Public help sought to close 43-year-old cold case
- Red Hill Joint Task Force deputy commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, shares updates on the defueling project expected to begin draining next month. JTF-RH will hold an open house on Oct. 3 at Keʻehi Lagoon from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair discusses reporter Kevin Dayton's story about plans for a new Honolulu jail hitting logistical roadblocks in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The military's Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is taking the lead in a cold case dating back four decades. NCIS Special Agent Leslie Smith and Investigator Philip Camaro are asking for the public's help for information about the death of two young marines, Rodney Padilla and Larry Martens, found dead at Maunalua Bay on Sept. 7, 1980
- Rebecca Chung from the University of Hawaiʻi's Office of Innovation and Commercialization talks about the Patents2Products program, which develops the next generation of technology innovators