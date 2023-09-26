New program teaches University of Hawaiʻi researchers how to become innovators

A wearable ring that detects date rape drugs and desalination technology that uses solar thermal conversion are just two of the seven research projects participating in a new University of Hawaiʻi program called Patents2Products.

The one-year program aims to develop the next generation of technology innovators by providing intellectual property training and industry mentorship. It's tailored for Ph.D. candidates and post-doctoral scholars, and has a focus in the blue economy space.

"This is to help translate the innovative idea that they're working on in research into meaningful commercialization opportunities that have impact," said Rebecca Chung with the Office of Innovation and Commercialization. "The pathway from research, from moving the technology from lab to market is not easy, and it requires extensive collaboration."

"It's really important for researchers to collaborate with our office team to strategize how to navigate this commercialization pathway, starting from submitting an invention disclosure, developing the necessary pathways for protecting the patent, and then asset development," Chung added.

Chung is looking for a second cohort to enroll in the program in 2024. An information session is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Patents2Products is part of a $2.4 million grant from the Office of Naval Research.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.