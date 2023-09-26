© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Military says Red Hill defueling set for Oct. 16

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill Fuels Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, right, and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Fuels Director, Cmdr. Joseph Bossi, left, inspect fuel gauges and pipes during repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Sept. 5, 2023.
DoD photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski
Joint Task Force-Red Hill Fuels Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, right, and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Fuels Director, Cmdr. Joseph Bossi, left, inspect fuel gauges and pipes during repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Sept. 5, 2023.

The military wants to reassure the public that any federal government shutdown will not impact the draining of the Navy Red Hill underground fuel tanks on Oʻahu.

"Secretary of Defense, as I stated, has exempted all personnel supporting the defueling of Red Hill from a potential furlough. All contracts are in place and all personnel will continue to support uninterrupted in spite of what may or may not happen relative to a shutdown," said U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, deputy commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaiʻi health officials have signed off on repairs and preparations for the defueling, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 16.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill will hold a public open house on Oct. 3 at Keʻehi Lagoon from 4 to 6 p.m.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
