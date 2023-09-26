Military says Red Hill defueling set for Oct. 16

The military wants to reassure the public that any federal government shutdown will not impact the draining of the Navy Red Hill underground fuel tanks on Oʻahu.

"Secretary of Defense, as I stated, has exempted all personnel supporting the defueling of Red Hill from a potential furlough. All contracts are in place and all personnel will continue to support uninterrupted in spite of what may or may not happen relative to a shutdown," said U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, deputy commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaiʻi health officials have signed off on repairs and preparations for the defueling, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 16.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill will hold a public open house on Oct. 3 at Keʻehi Lagoon from 4 to 6 p.m.

