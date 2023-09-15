© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Our Beloved Kāhuli Hana Hou

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM HST
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific University biology professor Brenden Holland on how extinct snails offer insight on Hawaiʻi's climate | Full Story
  • Bishop Museum snail curator Norine Yeung urges you to vote for the state snail, as well as the snail that best represents your individual island through the museum's online platform until Oct. 13 | Full Story
  • Bishop Museum principal researcher Kenneth Hayes discusses the $1.6 million grant from the National Science Institute and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation for native snail research | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources biologist David Sischo on the importance of raising endangered snails and protecting them from extinction | Full Story
The Conversation environmentEndangered Speciesbishop museumanimals
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
