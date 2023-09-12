The Conversation: Scientists wary of red seaweed nuisance; Celebrating French fashion in Hawaiʻi
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on housing challenges for displaced Maui residents | Full Story
- Na Pu'uwai's Dr. Landon Opunuiui on National Suicide Prevention Month and the importance of support groups
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton gives a Reality Check on the shortage of firebreaks in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, resource protection specialist Brian Hauk shares his concerns about Chondria, a nuisance algae discovered in remote waters of Kure Atoll
- Fashion fundraiser for Alliance Francaise of Hawaiʻi promoted by French Consul General Guillaume Maman and his partner Theresa Maman