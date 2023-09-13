© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Local fundraising event celebrates all things French

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM HST
Alliance Française Hawaï

For all you fashionista fans out there, Paris Fashion Week gets underway at the end of the month. In Honolulu, an upcoming event hopes to capture some of that spirit of all things French: food, wine, and fashion.

Honorary Consul of France in Hawaiʻi Guillaume Maman and his wife Theresa spoke to The Conversation about the fundraiser for Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi on Sept. 29. A portion of the proceeds will go to Maui relief.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation entertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories