Local fundraising event celebrates all things French

For all you fashionista fans out there, Paris Fashion Week gets underway at the end of the month. In Honolulu, an upcoming event hopes to capture some of that spirit of all things French: food, wine, and fashion.

Honorary Consul of France in Hawaiʻi Guillaume Maman and his wife Theresa spoke to The Conversation about the fundraiser for Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi on Sept. 29. A portion of the proceeds will go to Maui relief.

