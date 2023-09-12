© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Scientists diving out near Kure Atoll have found a different type of red algae

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM HST
Taylor Williams, undergraduate intern at the University of Hawai’i, holds up a mat formation of the nuisance alga Chondria tumulosa.
Heather Spalding
/
College of Charleston
Taylor Williams, undergraduate intern at the University of Hawai’i, holds up a mat formation of the nuisance alga Chondria tumulosa.

Alien or endemic? Scientists diving out near Kure Atoll have found a type of red algae that is said to be new to science.

It's called Nuisance Algae, and it was first discovered in 2016 two atolls below Kure.

Brian Hauk is a resource protection specialist with NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. He said they found the algae growing "cryptically" and divers had never seen it before.

He said marine debris is a likely culprit of bringing the algae into the area.

Local News
Wildfires pose serious risks to coral reefs. The Lāhainā fire could make it worse
Savannah Harriman-Pote

"It's quite likely that something could have hitchhiked that way from an area of the world where this our species grows and see what the ecosystem but now it's been introduced somewhere else, and that's growing invasively and kind of wreaking havoc on the ecosystem," Hauk said.

He added that the color of it can be anywhere from a dark purple to a light yellow color, "but it's typically, you know, green and coloration, but it is a red algae."

"It's amazing how much we don't know about our own planet. Now, we know a lot more about the moon and things than we do even the bottom of the ocean. So there's lots of stuff out there to still be discovered," Hauk said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation marine biologyNOAAenvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories