The Conversation

The Conversation: Military assists with forensic identification; Musician George Kahumoku Jr. talks community healing

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM HST
Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.
Sebastien Vuagnat
/
AFP via Getty Images
Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.
  • Dr. John Byrd, Director of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, heads his military team of forensic experts to help identify victims | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton covers the ongoing debate about using Maui water to fight fire in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares how the non-profit Regenerative Education Center in Olowalu aims to help build community self-sufficiency
  • This week's Manu Minute features the saffron finch, a bird named for its brilliant plumage
  • Award-winning slack key guitarist and community leader, "Uncle George" Kahumoku Jr. reflects on community healing and shares views on how housing and food security are foundations to recovery | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
