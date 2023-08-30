The Conversation: Military assists with forensic identification; Musician George Kahumoku Jr. talks community healing
- Dr. John Byrd, Director of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, heads his military team of forensic experts to help identify victims | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton covers the ongoing debate about using Maui water to fight fire in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares how the non-profit Regenerative Education Center in Olowalu aims to help build community self-sufficiency
- This week's Manu Minute features the saffron finch, a bird named for its brilliant plumage
- Award-winning slack key guitarist and community leader, "Uncle George" Kahumoku Jr. reflects on community healing and shares views on how housing and food security are foundations to recovery | Full Story