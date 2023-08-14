© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Meeting Maui health care needs; Rescue teams assist with recovery efforts

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM HST
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lāhainā, in western Maui, Hawaiʻi, on Friday.
  • Hilton Raethel, head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi, provides a snapshot of providing care to those in need on Maui, both physically and mentally. Follow HPR's live coverage here
  • Project DYNAMO founder and CEO Bryan Stern talks about helping with Maui recovery efforts with "Operation Ohana Safe"
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Jake Indursky's story about the future economic effects of the wildfire devastation in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the dangers of cleaning up toxic materials as residents return to the burned out areas in Lahaina | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio examines the impacts of the wildfires on Valley Isle teachers| Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
