The Conversation: Climate change and the coral outlook; Training the next generation of firefighters
- The University of Hawaiʻi's Institute for Marine Biology coral scientist Kuʻulei Rodgers discusses coral bleaching and warmer temperatures
- Dress for Success CEO Michele Meyer-Shipp talks about what is needed for women to succeed in the workplace
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair provides a Reality Check on hydrogen energy company Hu Honua as revealed by reporter Paula Dobbyn | Full Story
- Honolulu Fire Department Captain and Fire Explorer Program manager Poʻokela Hanson discusses mentorship and exposure to firefighting careers for youth
- HPR's Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff explores a step in food sustainability — changing local palates, starting with the ʻulu burger