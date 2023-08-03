Fire Explorer Program provides teaches Honolulu youth teamwork and discipline

The Honolulu Fire Department's Fire Explorer Program is a free program that started in 1981 to expose young people between the ages of 14 and 20 to the firefighting profession.

They participate in general fire station duties, drills and exercises, as well as community service projects.

Captain Poʻokela Hansen is the program manager. He's been involved since 2016.

He said the experience, discipline and knowledge gained gives the participants a solid foundation for adulthood, whether or not they choose firefighting as a career.

"The biggest correlation that we have with the fire department is teamwork," Hansen said. "And that's one of the things that we try to reinforce with them."

The program is financed by the department and charitable donations. They're hoping to expand the program to other parts of the island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.