© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Fire Explorer Program provides teaches Honolulu youth teamwork and discipline

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM HST
FILE - A Honolulu Fire Department vehicle at the intersection of Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
FILE - A Honolulu Fire Department vehicle at the intersection of Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department's Fire Explorer Program is a free program that started in 1981 to expose young people between the ages of 14 and 20 to the firefighting profession.

They participate in general fire station duties, drills and exercises, as well as community service projects.

Captain Poʻokela Hansen is the program manager. He's been involved since 2016.

Local News
Police investigate fatal dog attack on Hawaiʻi Island
The Associated Press

He said the experience, discipline and knowledge gained gives the participants a solid foundation for adulthood, whether or not they choose firefighting as a career.

"The biggest correlation that we have with the fire department is teamwork," Hansen said. "And that's one of the things that we try to reinforce with them."

The program is financed by the department and charitable donations. They're hoping to expand the program to other parts of the island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Tags
The Conversation EducationHonolulu Fire Department
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories