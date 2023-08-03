For 20 years, Dress for Success Honolulu has empowered working women

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Dress for Success Honolulu, which has supported thousands of women in the workplace.

The program seeks to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing professional attire, job training and lessons on financial literacy.

Michele Meyer-Shipp, CEO of the national organization, said that it's important to support women's issues, especially in light of a pandemic that "exacerbated preexisting issues for women."

"Women remained the primary caregivers, not just of their children, but of family members," Meyer-Shipp explained.

"As women are navigating the workforce, we're still underpaid," she added. "We're still undervalued, and there's still bias in the system. So again, systemically, broadly, globally, we have to continue to push."

She hopes Dress for Success can give women the confidence and resources to advocate for themselves in professional environments.

To learn more about Dress for Success Honolulu, visit honolulu.dressforsuccess.org.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.