3 Hawaiʻi leaders selected for Obama Foundation program

Three people from Hawaiʻi have been chosen to participate in the Obama Foundation's new Leaders USA program. They are part of the first cohort of 100 emerging leaders.

Whitney Aragaki is a teacher leader at the state Department of Education. Aragaki was named the 2022 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year.

Ashley Mariko Johnson is the founder of Mohala Eyewear. The inclusive eyewear brand also sends girls to school by donating to Room to Read.

Scott Nishimoto is the executive director of Ceeds of Peace, a non-profit with a mission to raise peacebuilding leaders.

The program is a six-month, non-residential leadership development program.

The curriculum will consist of learning labs, community groups and one-on-one coaching. Participants will also be able to engage with former President Barack Obama, leadership coaches and more.

"I'm inspired by this talented group of young leaders from across the United States who are working on the most pressing issues facing our world," Obama said in a press release.

Members of the inaugural cohort come from 37 states, Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam and five tribal nations.