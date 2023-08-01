© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

3 Hawaiʻi leaders selected for Obama Foundation program

Published August 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM HST
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM HST
Democratic Presidential candidate Barack Obama addresses the audience at the Democratic National Convention 2008 at the Invesco Field in Denver, Colorado, on August 28, 2008.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a forum on democracy his foundation is co-sponsoring, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in New York. Obama announced The Obama Foundation Leaders United States program at the forum, a six-month leadership development program for emerging leaders between the ages of 24 and 45.

Three people from Hawaiʻi have been chosen to participate in the Obama Foundation's new Leaders USA program. They are part of the first cohort of 100 emerging leaders.

Whitney Aragaki is a teacher leader at the state Department of Education. Aragaki was named the 2022 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year.

Ashley Mariko Johnson is the founder of Mohala Eyewear. The inclusive eyewear brand also sends girls to school by donating to Room to Read.

Scott Nishimoto is the executive director of Ceeds of Peace, a non-profit with a mission to raise peacebuilding leaders.

Local News
HTA wants ʻāina-based groups for community stewardship on Hawaiʻi Island
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

The program is a six-month, non-residential leadership development program.

The curriculum will consist of learning labs, community groups and one-on-one coaching. Participants will also be able to engage with former President Barack Obama, leadership coaches and more.

"I'm inspired by this talented group of young leaders from across the United States who are working on the most pressing issues facing our world," Obama said in a press release.

Members of the inaugural cohort come from 37 states, Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam and five tribal nations.

HPR News Staff
