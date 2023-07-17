The Conversation: Expanding the hemp industry; Shakespeare Festival opens this weekend
- State Representative Dee Morikawa talks about new legislation that the paves way for the future of the hemp industry
- Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi Vice President Joe Kent shares concerns about exorbitant train costs and additional burdens to maintain and operate the system
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair explains how conservation purposes are leading to loss of ranch land on Maui in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio covers the nexus of printmaking and social activism
- Director Sean Joseph Choo and actor Sharon Garcia Doyle are both taking part in the 22nd annual Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival. This year the featured productions are "Measure for Measure" and "One Uddah Midsummah"