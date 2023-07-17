The cost of the Honolulu rail may be higher than you think, according to new study

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi shared its stance on the Honolulu rail following Skyline's grand opening.

Rail critics have expressed concerns about the high cost of construction and operations.

Now the Institute's analysis points to the low ridership numbers. It says for every $3 ride, taxpayers will be subsiding the costs by $51.

Joe Kent, vice president of the Institute, said the Honolulu rail is by far the most expensive light rail system in the country.

He is concerned about the additional burden to maintain and operate the system.

"I'm just wondering if it might be smarter to just not run the rail until it's finally completed," Kent said. "And supposedly, when it is completed, the numbers will go up, and that would justify a lower cost per passenger."

Skyline is the most costly public works project in state history at roughly $10 billion.

