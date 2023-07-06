© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Bishop Museum expands snail research; New children's book spreads aloha

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
  • HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on Big Island brewery Ola Brew producing moonshine from tī plant root | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Jessica Terrell explores issues of aging and cultural traditions through the lens of the bon dance | Full Story
  • Ken Hayes, Bishop Museum's curator of invertebrate zoology, discusses 1.6 million dollar grant to study Hawaiʻi's snails
  • Bishop Museum Malacology Curator Norine Yeung encourages residents to vote for their favorite snail to represent their island. Visit the election platform on Bishop Museum's website to cast your vote
  • The Conversation talks to Kaylin George, author of "Aloha Everything," a picture book about finding aloha through the land, adventures, and folklore
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
