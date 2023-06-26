The Conversation: State legislature bill vetoes; Hawai'i Chamber of Commerce vows to improve economy
- Gov. Josh Green's vetoes show support for legislative priorities, as reported by HPR's Sabrina Bodon | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair discusses reporter Kevin Dayton's Reality Check on a murder suspect held in Hilo jail| Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Menor-McNamara announces streamlining of rules to grow the state’s economy
- National Tropical Botanical Garden on Kauaʻi presents research by Emily Saling and Dustin Wolkis on saving seeds to support Hawai'i's endangered species