Removing 'business barriers' with new web portal

Improving Hawaiʻi’s business climate is the focus of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi's new Business Barriers web portal.

"This is an opportunity for businesses to express what they are," said Sherry Menor-McNamara, CEO of the Chamber.

"The goal really is to crowdsource all these channels or problems, and then propose policies in the next legislative session, so that legislators know what those barriers are."

If you own a business in Hawaiʻi or have tried to start a business, the Chamber is urging you to use the portal to submit feedback about state rules and regulations.