The Conversation

Removing 'business barriers' with new web portal

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM HST
Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi

Improving Hawaiʻi’s business climate is the focus of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi's new Business Barriers web portal.

"This is an opportunity for businesses to express what they are," said Sherry Menor-McNamara, CEO of the Chamber.

"The goal really is to crowdsource all these channels or problems, and then propose policies in the next legislative session, so that legislators know what those barriers are."

If you own a business in Hawaiʻi or have tried to start a business, the Chamber is urging you to use the portal to submit feedback about state rules and regulations.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
