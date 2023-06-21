© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Upcoming Kauaʻi budget is paying off debts and lowering residential taxes

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM HST
FILE - Houses around Nawiliwili Bay, near Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi.
Bob Linsdell
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - Houses around Nawiliwili Bay, near Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi.

Ahead of the new county fiscal year in July, and Mayor Derek Kawakami signed the legislation last week.

Key points of the County of Kauaʻi’s $400 million budget are infrastructure, tax relief and paying off debt.

“Our budget allows the County to catch up on long-deferred maintenance, decrease the county’s debt, and ultimately reduce future liabilities that our children must pay," Kawakami said in a press release.

The new bill repeals the existing obnoxious substance laws and would allow for the sale and possession of pepper spray in volumes of 2 ounces or less.
Local News
Owning pepper spray on Kauaʻi may get easier with proposed law
Sabrina Bodon

The county is able to reduce residential real property taxes, after raking in soaring real property tax revenues and supplemental money from the county transient accommodations tax.

"As the cost of living continues to rise, putting more strain on residents, the budget also aims to provide some relief by decreasing the Homestead tax rate by 15% and the Residential tax rate by 10%," Kawakami said.

More than 90% of the capital improvement’s budget is dedicated to deferred maintenance, solid waste and waste water. Residents will, however, see a slight increase in sewer rates later this calendar year.

The Courtyards at Waipouli property was previously under a 10-year affordability period set by Kaua‘i County Council.
Local News
Kapaʻa residents urge state to award low-income tax credits
Sabrina Bodon

“The dialogue between the mayor’s staff and team, our staff, and councilmembers began early in the budget process, allowing for a seamless and collaborative budget process,” Council Chair Mel Rapozo said in a release.

During this budgeting process, Kawakami met with councilmembers to discuss concerns and priorities.

The county's budget will offer new lifeguard positions and support a new satellite DMV office in Kapaʻa. About $13 million will go to the state Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund to pay debts accumulated with the Lima Ola housing project

Tags
Local News KauaʻiKauai CountyDerek Kawakamieconomy
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories